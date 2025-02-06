Stamford

Gang member wanted for New York murder is arrested in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

Stamford Police

A gang member wanted for murder out of Yonkers, New York, has been arrested in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Stamford Police Department said Narcotics and Organized Crime detectives were contacted by Yonkers police about a homicide that happened on Aug. 26, 2024.

Kelvin Mitchell, 19, was staying with his aunt in Stamford when he was arrested on Thursday. He faces several charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Police said he also faces fugitive from justice charges. He is being held on a $5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Mitchell is also believed to be involved in a 2023 homicide, police said.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us