Gang member wanted for New York murder is arrested in Connecticut

A gang member wanted for murder out of Yonkers, New York, has been arrested in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Stamford Police Department said Narcotics and Organized Crime detectives were contacted by Yonkers police about a homicide that happened on Aug. 26, 2024.

Kelvin Mitchell, 19, was staying with his aunt in Stamford when he was arrested on Thursday. He faces several charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said he also faces fugitive from justice charges. He is being held on a $5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19.

Mitchell is also believed to be involved in a 2023 homicide, police said.