G train resumes full service after series of shutdowns for repairs

After two months of partial shutdowns for repairs and upgrades, the G train returned to full service on Tuesday.

Commuters on the G train have faced 24/7 outages for nine and a half weeks, but the MTA said the work that was done over the summer will "improve train service and reliability" for the line's 160,000 riders.

“Projects like these to upgrade signals and modernize the subway system ensure customers will have more dependable service for many years to come,” said NYC Transit interim president Demetrius Crichlow in a statement.

Some of the equipment the MTA replaced was from the 1930s, which the MTA said caused disruptions and delays.

The MTA said it also upgraded more than 230,000 square feet of ceiling, replaced thousands of tiles, painted station columns, and converted thousands of lights to LED lamps.

Work on the line's signals will continue until late into 2027. Some services outages may still occur on weekends and overnights.