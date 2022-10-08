Funeral Monday for Paul Kutz, Long Island Father Killed in NY Hotel Shooting

A public funeral mass will be held Monday for Paul Kutz, the 53-year-old Long Island father gunned down in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby last weekend while visiting his son attending a nearby New York college.

The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport. All other services for Kutz will be private.

Kutz, of East Northport, was staying at the Courtyard Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Oct. 2 while visiting his son, a student at Marist College, when a gunman opened fire. Two men were indicted Friday in connection with Kutz's killing.

He is survived by his wife, Nathalie, and three sons, Matt, Ryan, and Sean.

"Paul's beautiful presence will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched, from his love family, devoted clients, and numerous friends and acquaintances. To know Paul meant to love him, which is why we all hurt so badly as his young life ended so abruptly," his obituary read.

"In memory of Paul and his love of dogs," family requested donations be made to Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center in Huntington, in lieu of flowers.