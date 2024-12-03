Funeral for former CT Gov.  M. Jodi Rell to be held Tuesday

Former Gov. M. Jodi Rell will lie in state at the state Capitol on Tuesday morning and her funeral will be held in Hartford in the afternoon, according to the governor’s office.

M. Jodi Rell died on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at a Florida hospital after a brief illness, her family said. She was 78 years old.

Gov. Rell will lie in state at the Connecticut State Capitol at 210 Capitol Ave. in Hartford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to pay tribute during this time, according to Lamont’s office.

The funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph at 140 Farmington Ave. in Hartford at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic in the eastern part of Farmington Avenue and Asylum Avenue surrounding the cathedral will be impacted from around 2 p.m. to around 5 p.m.

Farmington Avenue will be closed between Broad Street and Sigourney Street during that span.

The Hartford Police Department is encouraging people who are going to carpool and commute responsibly.

A private interment ceremony will be at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. The date has yet to be determined.

Rell will be buried alongside her husband Lou Rell, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Rell was the 87th governor of Connecticut and was the second female governor in state history. She said she most wanted to be known for restoring faith in government.

This was at a time when former governor John Rowland and several mayors went to prison. Her successors say she did just that.

“I remember her as someone who came in at a complicated time and righted the ship," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

He issued a directive for state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday and then to return to full-staff.

Rell was the first Republican woman to serve as governor of the state.

“I was always struck by her kindness, her warmth, her desire to do the best that she can for the State of Connecticut," former governor Dannel Malloy said.

Rell served in the Connecticut General Assembly from 1985 to 1995.

She served as lieutenant governor from 1995 to 2004 and became governor when Gov. John Rowland resigned in 2004.

While in office, she continued her bipartisan reputation including signing a same-sex civil union bill in 2005, making Connecticut one of the first states in the country to recognize same-sex unions. She also helped negotiate an ethics bill that included public campaign financing.

Rell was re-elected to a full term as governor in 2006 and held the office until 2011.