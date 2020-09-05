Crime and Courts

Fugitive NJ Woman Nabbed After 3 Months, Charged in Deaths of 4 Stolen Puppies

The 24-year-old woman and a partner were charged in Monmouth County for the deaths of four stolen puppies

New Jersey authorities arrested a woman on the run for nearly three months after she was charged with the deaths of four puppies.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says 24-year-old Tricia Jaccoma was apprehended Friday, nearly three months after charges were ordered for the deaths of four German Shepherd puppies.

According to authorities, the four puppies were found dead on a Howell property Jaccoma was temporarily living at along with 25-year-old Daniel McDonald.

The pair face four counts of animal cruelty as well as charges of receiving stolen property. The prosecutor's office says the puppies were stolen from a farm in Somerset County.

Jaccoma was found and apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls NJ/NY Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the prosecutor's office. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Sunday.

McDonald remains detained at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution where he has been held since June.

Attorney information for Jaccoma and McDonald was not immediately made available.

