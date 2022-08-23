Frustrations Mount at Tri-State Area Airports as Fallout From Delays, Cancellations Continue

What to Know Overall, there have been more than 500 flights cancelled or rescheduled across the three major airports in our area over the past 32 hours.

The FAA says the weather may have been a contributing factor but also air crew staffing issues are causing disruptions.

A number of travelers have taken to social media to share pictures overnight giving us a sense of the complicated situation with people sleeping on floors waiting for flights.

Travelers continue to deal with the fallout from cancellations and delays at tri-state area airports Tuesday morning.

Some passengers have been waiting since 4 p.m. Monday at LaGuardia Airport to find a flight to get out of the city. Overall, there have been more than 500 flights cancelled or rescheduled across the three major airports in the New York City metro area over the past 32 hours.

The FAA says that weather may have been a contributing factor but also air crew staffing issues are causing disruptions.

A number of travelers have taken to social media to share pictures overnight giving others a sense of the complicated situation -- including passengers sleeping on floors waiting for flights.

A traveler said her flight was on the tarmac for more than six hours, ran out of fuel, and ended up returning to the terminal. People had to disembark the aircraft, board once again after the plane was refueled only to have the flight canceled yet again because the crew clocked out due to overtime in the nine hours since passengers first boarded the plane. There have also been other instances where planes have landed at LaGuardia but did not have a gate assigned.

That pattern of delays and cancellations have extended to other travel hubs in our region including a long United Airlines customer service line in Newark Liberty International Airport.

Meanwhile, some travelers had to dive into their own pockets to pay for another ticket.

"Financially, it’s a struggle ‘cause this extra ticket is costing a little bit more money than what I had to pay… it is what it is," Charles DeMatteo, a traveler heading to Myrtle Beach from LaGuardia said. "My flight has been delayed since 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon."

Frustration has been widespread among passengers as some say they were told to look for other options in other airports in the area -- like Philadelphia or Hartford.

"There was this lady that came out… she was very upset," Camila López, another passenger at LaGuardia Airport, told News 4. "They didn’t have any more flights until 6 p.m.... and then the other lady had to go all the way to Newark to get the other flight."

