From Trash To Treasure: NYC Sanitation Dept. Looking for Artists to Paint Garbage Trucks

One person's trash truck is another person's artistic treasure.

Got an eye for art and just looking for the right canvas to display your work? The New York City Department of Sanitation wants to hear from you.

The department announced Thursday the second year of its "Trucks of Art" program, which gives artists the opportunity to paint a garbage collection truck.

The program is open to everyone — amateur, aspiring or professional — but priority will be given to proposals that encourage New Yorkers to use litter baskets and recycling, or those that honor the essential workers from the Sanitation Department.

Artists are also encouraged to use paints that otherwise would be discarded or recycled, as the department said it is looking to promote sustainability.

"Sanitation’s fleet is part of our cityscape – and we’re thrilled for New York City artists to transform collection trucks into roving works of art that will add a bit of flair to our neighborhoods," said Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. "We’re excited for local artists to be using our ‘canvasses’ to encourage New Yorkers to keep our City clean."

Those interested can submit their idea with a brief description of why they'd like to be chosen along with quick mock-ups and a small biography, with more information available at the department's website. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 18.