Fresh&Co Is Trying to Get Your New Year’s Resolution Back on Track With App Challenge

With the start of the new year comes many New Year's resolutions. But - we don't have to tell you -- few resolutions make it very far.

Jan. 17is recognized as "Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day" because of the high number of people who abandon their resolutions on that date.

To encourage New Yorkers to continue or revamp their 2020 health resolutions fast-casual restaurant chain fresh&co is launching its “Fresh-Formation” Challenge.

From now until Friday, people can have a second chance at their healthy commitments in the new year. Ten lucky winners will be able to enjoy a healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner, for three straight meals courtesy of fresh&co.

People who are interested in participating in the Fresh-Formation Challenge should download the fresh&co app and email marketing@freshandconyc.com with their name, email, and Instagram handle to enter.

Winners will be announced Feb. 10th via fresh&co’s Instagram and will receive $150 in their fresh&co app.