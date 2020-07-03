France

French Prime Minister Resigns, Successor to Be Named

In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe leaves the Elysee palace after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

France is to name a new prime minister “in the coming hours," the country's presidency said Friday, shortly after announcing Edouard Philippe's resignation amid an expected reshuffle.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview given to several local newspapers on Thursday, Macron said he is seeking a “new path” to rebuild the country.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Mexico Eyes Border Closure Over Arizona Outbreak; COVID Cases Among Military on Rise

Jeffrey Epstein 19 hours ago

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges

He praised Philippe’s “outstanding work” in the past three years.

“I will need to make choices to lead (the country) down the path,” he said.

The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. Macron saw his young centrist party being defeated in France’s biggest cities and failing to plant local roots across the country.

The reshuffle was planned even before the voting, as Macron’s government faced obstacles and criticism before Sunday's election and during the virus crisis.

As the pandemic was peaking in the country in March and April, authorities came under fire for the lack of masks, tests and medical equipment.

Before that, Macron’s pro-business policies, widely seen as favoring the wealthier, had been hampered by the yellow vest economic movement against perceived social injustice. This winter, weeks of strikes and street demonstrations against a planned pension overhaul disrupted the country.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FrancePrime Minister
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us