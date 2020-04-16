Storm Team 4

Freezing Showers, Some Snow Possible Friday as Cold Front Moves Into Tri-State

By Storm Team 4

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold front moving across the tri-state on Thursday will bring snow for some, showers or others and freezing temperatures across the region.

Only light snow accumulation is expected Thursday morning far north and west of New York City and skies should clear out quickly but precipitation chances increase again Friday afternoon, Storm Team 4 says. Temperature highs are expected to sit below 50 degrees Thursday through Saturday but lows will go below freezing.

Frost advisory and freeze watch have been issued outside of the city. Click here to see the latest severe weather warnings in your area.

More rain is expected along the coast and measurable snow is expected for areas north of I-80 into New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Connecticut. Showers are possible through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend but things will warm and brighten up by Sunday.

