Freehold Township schools closed Monday after ‘cybersecurity event'

Schools in one New Jersey town were closed Monday after the district shared the news of a "cybersecurity event."

The assistant superintendent of the Freehold Township School District announced in a social post the district's schools would be closed Monday "due to technical difficulties related to a cybersecurity event."

The school district's website confirmed schools were closed Monday. No additional information was available.

Around 3,500 students were impacted by the closure.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.