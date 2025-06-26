Where to find free summer sports programs for NYC kids

Have your kid turn off their phone and play sports for free this summer.

Free games of tennis, golf, and soccer are being offered by the City Parks foundation and kids across the five boroughs of NYC can sign up to participate in them.

During these sessions, NYC youth will be able to fortify their skills in each sport, make new friends, and be technology-free.

Participants in the youth track program will develop skills in long jump, shot put, hurdles, discus, javelin, and running events, all held at local parks. The programs for golf, soccer and tennis will teach kids how to master the sport and have consistent practice over the summer. Every program emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, and self-confidence, supported by committed and experienced coaching.

“Each summer, CityParks Play helps bring our parks to life through free, high-quality sports instruction for thousands of youth throughout the five boroughs," said Mike Silverman, Director of Sports at City Parks Foundation. "We’re excited to return with another season of programming that inspires active lifestyles, builds community, and makes summer lots of fun for kids across the city.”

There are a slew of parks and recreational spaces participating in these summer sessions, but here are the ones for kids who just want to have fun and go outside to play, in general.

Everyday Play (all sports are open to ages 6 -17)

Program runs 7/2 to 8/14

● Kaiser Park (Brooklyn) - Monday through Thursday, 9AM to 12PM

● Baisley Pond Park (South Jamaica, Queens) - Monday through Thursday, 9AM to 12PM

● Pelham Bay Park (Bronx) - Monday through Thursday, 9AM to 12PM

More information on registration and other programs can be found here.