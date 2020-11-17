Free Online Platform Aims to Help New Yorkers Learn New Job Skills, Advance Careers

What to Know New York launched a new online training platform Tuesday aimed at helping unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers during the ongoing pandemic to learn new skills, earn certificates, and advance their careers all for free.

The new program aims at not only providing those struggling with employment during the current public health crisis, but looks toward "building back a strong economy," according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The state will also partner with New York-based businesses to encourage their employees to utilize this free learning opportunity.

"The war against COVID-19 is one taking place on multiple fronts, and while we are doing everything we can to protect the health of New Yorkers, we must also take the steps necessary for building back a strong economy," Cuomo said in a statement. "This new training platform will be key in this effort by ensuring unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers are not left behind by providing access to the resources and training they need to get back on their feet."

The new training tool will provide access to nearly 4,000 online programs taught by professors and industry professionals. The courses will focus on "high-growth and in-demand sectors like advanced manufacturing, technology, and health care, among others," according to the state, which added that a number of the programs provide a pathway to professional certificates and other certifications.

The course offerings are provided through a partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and the online learning platform Coursera. Courses, programs, and professional certificates available through Coursera include:

How to Manage a Remote Team

Business Writing

Introduction to Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing Machine Learning

Motors and Motor Control Circuits

Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing

Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

Marketing in a Digital World

Supply Chain Operations

Data Science Specialization

Project Management

Cybersecurity

Google IT Support Professional Certificate

The Business of Health Care Specialization

Medical Neuroscience

Financial Markets

Facebook Social Media Marketing

Entrepreneurship

Introduction to Game Development

The Art of Negotiation

Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Introduction to HTML5

Developing an Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success

Introduction to iOS App Development

The full course catalog can be viewed here.

According to the state, the partnership will save New York millions of dollars over the next couple of years while providing free skills training to residents.

"Training and retraining our workforce are critical when it comes to getting New Yorkers back on the job," New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. "New skills and expanded knowledge can provide more pathways to more jobs and help diversify our workforce -- which is good for both workers and our businesses. The New York State Department of Labor encourages New Yorkers to take advantage of this free learning opportunity by registering on our website."

New Yorkers interested in participating in a course can request a free account on the New York State Department of Labor website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy -- locally, nationally and internationally -- due to shutdowns and restrictions in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The economic fallout is also seen in the travel industry. The coronavirus pandemic has so thoroughly devastated demand for travel to New York City that it could be four years before the industry fully recovers, the city's convention and visitors bureau said.

NYC & Co. released a report late Monday highlighting the dire situation for the city's travel and tourism industry. By year's end, they say, 22.9 million people will have visited the city -- down 66 percent from last year.

"Given the uncertainty generated by the pandemic for economic recovery and consumer confidence in travel, the conservative outlook takes us to 2024 to top the 2019 benchmark," the group said.