Westchester County residents and local college students will be able to get a free flu shot before winter sinks her teeth in.

County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the health department would be offering the vaccines free for students at any college and for residents age three and up.

Students were invited to get the shot on Tuesday, October 23 at Westchester Community College. Residents age 3 and up were to head to the County Clinic in White Plains on Tuesday, Oct. 30th.

Top News Photos: 20 Dead in Birthday Limo Crash

While the clinics are open to all, they are intended for people without insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover vaccines, he said. “Don’t put off your flu shot any longer -- make an appointment for one today," Latimer urged residents.

Register online for the flu vaccine clinics here. Appointments are available as follows:

College students:

October 23, Westchester Community College Student Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents age 3 and up:

October 30, County Clinic, 134 Court St., White Plains, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.