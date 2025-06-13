New York City food delivery workers can trade in their uncertified e-bikes for fire-safe, certified e-bikes and e-batteries at no cost on Thursday.

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) and the FDNY launched for the first-ever municipal program of its kind. The program is part of the Adams administration’s "Charge Safe, Ride Safe" action plan aimed at promoting public safety amid growing e-bike use.

The goal of the trade-ins is to help reduce the risk of deadly e-battery fires, often caused by uncertified equipment, and enhance street safety by getting faster and heavier illegal mopeds off our streets. NYC DOT planned to distribute 30 e-bikes Thursday during the first of a series of trade-in events.

On city streets, NYC DOT has begun installing wider bike lanes on busy routes, including along sections of Second, Third, Sixth, Seventh, Ninth, and Tenth avenues in Manhattan, as well as along 31st Avenue in Queens. Wider bike lanes provide a comfortable riding experience by creating passing space for e-bike users and promote social, side-by-side riding for families and riders of all ages.

The application window for the program reopened Thursday and will be open through June 30 at 9 p.m. for eligible food delivery workers who did not apply during the first round and would like to join the program’s waitlist. Interested applicants can apply through the program’s application portal.

To receive the e-bike and spare battery, selected participants will have to complete an online safety training course to ensure e-bike users maintain safe riding practices for themselves, for pedestrians, and for other road users.

“Safer certified e-bikes, batteries, and charging practices will protect all New Yorkers from deadly fires,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “Delivery workers have one of the toughest jobs in New York City and supporting their work is part of our efforts to create a safer, more sustainable future. We were thrilled to host this event today and give these workers greater peace of mind as they provide their essential service to New Yorkers.”