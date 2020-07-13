gun violence

Four Shot, Including 1-Year-Old, at Sidewalk Gathering Near Brooklyn Park

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

A 1-year-old and at three other people were shot late Sunday night while the family was enjoying a cookout on the sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Police say an SUV pulled up on Madison Street in Bed-Stuy just before midnight and the suspect got out and just started shooting from across Raymond Bush Park. All who were shot are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach; a 35-year-old man was shot in the groin; a 27-year-old man was hit in the ankle, and a 36-year-old man took a bullet in the leg.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes at the end of a fourth week of increased gun violence with more that twice the number of shooting recorded over the same period last year.

Local

Blue lives matter 13 hours ago

Blue Lives Matter March Clashes With Counter-Protesters

Brooklyn 14 hours ago

Brooklyn Basements Flooded With Sewage Following Tropical Storm Fay Blockage

The NYPD's shooting database logged 43 shootings last week, compared to 13 last year - that's a 231% increase. The department says 5 people were killed in those shootings compared to 10 last year. On Saturday, city officials launched a pilot program created to combat the rise in shootings.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceBrooklynBed-Stuynyc shootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us