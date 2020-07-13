Four Shot, Including 1-Year-Old, at Sidewalk Gathering Near Brooklyn Park

A 1-year-old and at three other people were shot late Sunday night while the family was enjoying a cookout on the sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Police say an SUV pulled up on Madison Street in Bed-Stuy just before midnight and the suspect got out and just started shooting from across Raymond Bush Park. All who were shot are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach; a 35-year-old man was shot in the groin; a 27-year-old man was hit in the ankle, and a 36-year-old man took a bullet in the leg.

BREAKING: A one-year-old is among four people shot on Madison Street in Bed-Stuy tonight. The family was enjoying a sidewalk cookout when shots rang out outside Raymond Bush Park. The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. All are expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/kj6nufCOHL — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) July 13, 2020

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes at the end of a fourth week of increased gun violence with more that twice the number of shooting recorded over the same period last year.

The NYPD's shooting database logged 43 shootings last week, compared to 13 last year - that's a 231% increase. The department says 5 people were killed in those shootings compared to 10 last year. On Saturday, city officials launched a pilot program created to combat the rise in shootings.