Four Injured After Car Plows Into Queens Bakery Following Parking Spot Dispute: Police

A car slammed into a Queens bakery Monday afternoon following a dispute with the occupants of another vehicle, police said, leaving four people injured.

Just after 4 p.m., the disagreement broke out over a parking spot between the two men of one car and two men in another on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, according to officials. Video on social media appears to show what police said started the dangerous chain of events, with one man wielding a baseball bat as the confrontation escalated.

Somehow, one of the cars ended up plowing into Rainbow Bakery, smashing right through the front window and finally coming to a stop after the whole car was inside. It was not clear whether the driver lost control of the car.

Two people who were on the sidewalk outside the bakery at the time were injured. Two others in side the bakery were also hurt, including the cashier who was cut by flying glass that lodged in her side. Fortunately, however, none of the injuries were considered serious, but the injured were transported to the hospital.

The owner of the business said it was "unbelievable" what unfolded in front on, and then inside, his shop.

"I'm so sad. Worried about my employee. Worried about my business, too," said owner John Lo.

Multiple arrests were made, but it was not immediately clear exactly how many. An investigation is ongoing.