Four Hurt, Including a Teen, in Bronx Quadruple Shooting: Police

At least four people, including a teenager, were injured in a quadruple shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening, according to police and fire officials.

The incident occurred on Daly Avenue and East 180th Street in the West Farms section just before 6 p.m., police said. At least three of the victims are men.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg and buttocks, while a bullet grazed the face of a 62-year-old. Another man, whose age was not known, was also shot. Fire officials said there was a fourth victim as well, but their age and gender were not immediately clear.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, and all are expected to survive, according to police.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, and it was not known how many shots were fired or if any of the victims were intended targets. Police are searching for the alleged gunman.

No arrests have yet been made, and police did not have anyone in custody.