Four FDNY Firefighters Die From 9/11-Related Illnesses Within a Week

Within the past week, four more members of the FDNY have died of 9/11-related illnesses.

Supervising Fire Marshal John McCauley and firefighter Robert Reynolds passed away on Saturday. Firefighter Michael Verzi died Sunday, and Deputy Chief Vincent Mandala died two days after that.

Each served at least twenty years with the fire department, according to service records. Mandala served for 42 years, having joined the FDNY in 1979 and retiring in 2021.

McCauley also joined in 1979, and retired in 2007. Verzi joined in 1984 and stayed with the department for 25 years. Reynolds joined in 1985, and retired months after the 9/11 attacks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The terror attacks have now taken the lives of more than 600 members of the FDNY, including those who died the day of the attacks and those who have died of illnesses linked to their time on the pile at Ground Zero.

"To date, 287 FDNY members have had their lives cut short by World Trade Center-related illnesses, including four retired firefighters in just the last week alone," said Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh. "These tragic losses are grim reminders of the sacrifices the FDNY continues to make, and the extraordinary bravery displayed by the members of the Department on September 11th, and in the rescue and recovery effort that followed."