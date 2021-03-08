Former WNBC Digital Director John Garcia Passes Unexpectedly at 63

John Garcia, who ran WNBC's digital operation in the early 2000s as a part of a journalism, teaching and activism career that spanned decades, has passed at the age of 63.

Garcia died unexpectedly in mid-February at his Florida home, according to Evelyn Hernandez, with whom he shared two daughters.

Garcia was appointed executive producer of what was then known as WNBC.com and NewsChannel4.com in the fall of 1998. In that role, he took part in the station's coverage of the Sept. 11 attacks.

He later spent a decade as communications director for LatinoJustice PRLDEF, the not-for-profit Latino civil rights fund.

Garcia, who also reported for the Miami Herald and New York Daily News and taught at NYU, was a long-time and active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Millhouse, with whom he ran a bed-and-breakfast in Florida, as well as daughters Sara and Carmen.