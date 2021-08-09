Former Suffolk County DA, Aide Set for Sentencing in Beating Case

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and Christopher McPartland were convicted in December 2019 of helping cover up the beating of a suspect

A former Long Island prosecutor and one of his top aides convicted of helping cover up the beating of a suspect are facing sentencing this week.

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and Christopher McPartland were convicted in December 2019 on counts of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and civil rights violations.

They were accused of helping cover for a police chief who punched a handcuffed man suspected of stealing sex toys and pornography from the chief’s department SUV.

The police chief, James Burke, has already pleaded guilty and received a 46-month sentence.

Sentencing for Spota and McPartland sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday morning. A federal judge said last week that the men are looking at prison sentences of between 57 months and 71 months, Newsday reported. Prosecutors have sought 96-month sentences.

Defense attorneys have argued for lower sentences, claiming it was Burke who orchestrated the coverup.