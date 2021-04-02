Former Schools Chancellor Carranza Joins Silicon Valley Software Company

Less than three weeks after leaving his post as NYC schools chancellor -- saying he needed "time to grieve" his coronavirus losses -- Richard Carranza has landed a senior gig with a Silicon Valley educational software firm.

Carranza will join IXL Learning as chief of strategy and global development, the company said in a statement. The company, which says its learning software is used by more than 12 million students, said Carranza will "advise IXL Learning on meeting the growing needs of school systems around the world."

The company says one out of every five NYC students uses its software. Its app is pre-installed on the iPads the city Department of Education issues to students.

It was just five weeks ago that Carranza abruptly announced his resignation as chancellor of the nation's largest school system, one he'd lead for three years. In a news conference that day, Carranza said the pandemic had taken a toll on him.

"I'm a New Yorker, while not by birth, by choice, a New Yorker who has lost 11 family and close childhood friends to this pandemic and a New Yorker who needs time to grieve," he said.

He did not, however, address his widely reported rift with Mayor Bill de Blasio over testing for admission to the city's selective schools.

Carranza left his post on March 12 with a heartfelt letter to the district.