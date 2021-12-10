Former NYPD Detective Dies From 9/11-Related Cancer

Former NYPD detective Terence "Terry" Mulvey died on Dec. 1, after a long battle with a 9/11-related cancer.

The 62-year-old was a husband and father of two, who joined the New York Police Department in 1983. He became a detective in 1999, and during his time with the department, Mulvey worked in the midtown south, Manhattan north and 24th precincts, and served on a security detail for then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Mulvey responded to the 9/11 terror attacks at Ground Zero, and spent days working at the site. He finished his NYPD career assigned with the DEA New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is where he would meet his wife, Erin.

After his department retirement, Mulvey went back to school and received a master's degree in education in 2007 from Lehman College. He went on to be a substitute teacher at Saint Margaret of Cortona's school in the Bronx, a full-time teacher at the Incarnation School in Manhattan, and most recently the assistant principal at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx.

Mulvey also led a Toys for Children fundraiser for 34 years, which raised money and toys for the Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital Child Life Unit. He continued to shop for toys for the kids even after his illness drained him of his energy.

He is survived by his wife, Erin, and his children Caoilfhionn and Ian. A funeral service with NYPD honors will be held Saturday in the Bronx.