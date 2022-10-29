Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said.

According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and West 21st Street, near a PATH station stop.

Waiting to cross the street, Sarah Feinberg was approached by an unknown man who delivered a blow to her head. Her injuries were described as minor and the former transit head refused medical attention, officials said.

Police have been looking for the perp since he ran off.

Also reported this week: A straphanger shoved to the tracks at East 77th Street on the Upper East Side gets saved by good Samaritans; an 18-year-old getting off a 6 train in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon takes a punch to the back of the head; an L train rider in Brooklyn gets beaten by a stranger who started an argument out of nowhere.

These are just some of the cases that have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe.