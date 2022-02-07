Former NJ Mayor Pins Pedestrian in Double Car Crash: Police

Authorities in Newark are investigating a wild crash from late Saturday night that saw the city's former mayor crash into two cars and narrowly miss a bus.

Police released surveillance video Monday of the moments former Mayor Sharpe James allegedly drove head-on into a car before backing up and pinning a pedestrian against a second car.

The video appears to show James hit the first car near Springfield Avenue and Bergen Street, then reverse and narrowly dodge a NJ Transit bus. The former mayor then jumped a sidewalk and crashed into the second car, pinning its driver under the car in the process, according to police.

Police say the pedestrian, James and a second driver were also taken to University Hospital. Each was in stable condition.

James is now 83 years old. Newark authorities say he was not driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics but "appeared confused." No charges were announced.

He was Newark's mayor for 20 years, he also served in the New Jersey state Senate.

James' political career ended with his conviction on federal corruption charges in 2008.