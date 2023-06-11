New Jersey

Forest fires in New Jersey Pinelands completely contained, officials say

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities say they have completely contained two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in statements Monday afternoon that both blazes in Burlington County are now contained.

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County -- known as the Buzby Boggs Wildfire -- had grown to 700 acres, but no longer poses a threat to the four structures cited earlier.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest remains at 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn’t threatening any structures.

Officials said that, at about noon on Monday, they were able to contain the fire that had grown to about 850 acres.

Local

nyc summer streets 2023 8 mins ago

20 miles of Summer Streets are coming to NYC this season: what to know

Pride Month 2 hours ago

Dozens of Pride flags snapped by vandals at Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us