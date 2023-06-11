Authorities say they have completely contained two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in statements Monday afternoon that both blazes in Burlington County are now contained.
Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County -- known as the Buzby Boggs Wildfire -- had grown to 700 acres, but no longer poses a threat to the four structures cited earlier.
The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest remains at 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn’t threatening any structures.
Officials said that, at about noon on Monday, they were able to contain the fire that had grown to about 850 acres.
