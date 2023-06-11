Forest fires in New Jersey Pinelands 90% contained, officials say

Authorities say they have almost completely contained two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in statements Sunday that both blazes in Burlington County are now 90% contained.

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County -- known as the Buzby Boggs Wildfire -- has grown to just over a square mile, but no longer poses a threat to the four structures cited earlier.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Buzby Boggs Wildfire - Kettle Run Road - Evesham Twp, Burlington County@njdepforestfire continues to work towards full containment of a wildfire burning in the area of Kettle Run Road in Evesham Twp.



The wildfire remains at 700 acres in size and 90% contained. pic.twitter.com/BNEWbjgy6N — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 11, 2023

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest remains at 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn’t threatening any structures. Crews planned to spend the day patrolling the fire perimeter and mopping up hot spots.