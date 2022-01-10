bronx fire tragedy

Following Bronx Fire Tragedy, FDNY Issues PSA on Space Heater Safety: What to Know

Sunday's deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City apparently started with a malfunctioning electric space heater

What to Know

  • The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric space heater.
  • The tragedy is the deadliest fire the city has experienced in the past three decades.
  • On Monday, the FDNY issued a PSA on how to safely use a space heaters during cold temperatures.

The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric space heater -- with the tragedy becoming the deadliest fire the city has experienced in the past three decades.

Investigators determined that the electric space heater, plugged in to give extra heat on a cold morning, malfunctioned and started the fire in the 19-story building on 181st Street in the Bronx early Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the FDNY issued a PSA on how to safely use space heaters.

Among the safety tips shared by the FDNY are:

  • Be sure to keep your space heater at least 3 feet from bedding, curtains, and other materials;
  • Avoid using electric space heaters in the bathroom or other areas where they may come in contact with water;
  • Never use an extension cord with a space heater, and turn off/unplug the heater when you leave the room;
  • Purchase a space heater with a thermostat and automatic shut-off, and make sure it includes the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Mark;
  • The use of kerosene or propane space heaters is illegal in New York City, and the use of these types of space heaters poses a high risk of injury or death.

