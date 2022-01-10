Following Bronx Fire Tragedy, FDNY Issues PSA on Space Heater Safety: What to Know

What to Know The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric space heater.

The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a malfunctioning electric space heater -- with the tragedy becoming the deadliest fire the city has experienced in the past three decades.

Investigators determined that the electric space heater, plugged in to give extra heat on a cold morning, malfunctioned and started the fire in the 19-story building on 181st Street in the Bronx early Sunday afternoon.

Among the safety tips shared by the FDNY are: