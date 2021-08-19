New Jersey

Flying Car Crash-Lands on Table at NJ Wendy's Next to Family Eating Lunch

Miraculously, no serious injuries were reported

A vehicle somehow went airborne and slammed into a Wendy's restaurant not far from where a family was sitting outside eating in New Jersey earlier this week.

Wild video from the South Brunswick Police Department captures the exact moment the car vaulted over a berm, flipping practically vertical and careening into the fast-food joint Monday.

It crash-landed on a table outside -- just one table away from where a family was enjoying lunch around 1 p.m.

Police believe a medical episode may have caused the driver to lose control.

