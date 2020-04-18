GOOD NEWS

Florida Restaurant Finds NY Man’s Wedding Ring 3 Years Later

wedding-ring-found-widow

Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever.

Recently, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy decided to replace the wooden patio deck since the Fort Lauderdale restaurant is only serving take-out during the coronavirus pandemic.

He found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.”

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

Coronavirus Model Suggests Tri-State Could Start Reopening After June 1

New York 6 hours ago

New York Blocks Debt Collectors From Seizing Stimulus Payments

The restaurant’s marketing manager Sasha Formica thought it was a long shot, but decided to post a picture of the ring on Facebook. The post was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa.

Three days later, the happy wife called to claim the ring, the Sun Sentinel reported. She even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017 as proof.

The restaurant shipped the ring back to the couple.

Krivoy took the $100 bills and a rare coin from 1855 that may be worth as much as $2,000 for the tip jar to share with the staff.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSNew YorkFloridaWedding Ring
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us