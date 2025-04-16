Florida man charged after ‘booby-trapped rifle' fires in Trenton Transit Center

Law enforcement officials have announced a wealth of charges against a 34-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale, Florida after he, allegedly, left a suitcase full of guns in Newark-Penn Station and carried other weapons -- including, what officials called a "booby-trapped rifle" -- onto a train before being arrested in Trenton, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials in New Jersey announced that Jefferey O. Kennerk, 34, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, would be charged with aggravated assault, endangering others, multiple weapon charges and other offenses after being arrested at the Trenton Transit Center on Jan. 3, 2025.

At the time of his arrest, officials said, a booby-trapped rifle fired at the transit center as it was being confiscated by officers.

“This defendant allegedly hauled a small arsenal of deadly weapons and ammunition through busy transit stations, and on a train filled with passengers,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin in a statement on Kennerk's arrest. “He allegedly left a suitcase containing assorted weapons and ammunition – including an assault rifle – in the concourse of Newark-Penn Station, where anyone could have been harmed by them. If not for the outstanding police work done in this matter, we can only imagine where this defendant and these weapons would have ended up.”

According to court documents, the investigation into Kennerk's activities began at about 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2025, when a New Jersey Transit officer at Newark-Penn Station, in Newark, noticed an unattended black-and-white zebra print suitcase left unattended near a McDonald's restaurant an an entrance to the Newark subway system.

An investigation, officials said, revealed that the suitcase contained a loaded handgun along with an assault rifle-style magazine loaded with rifle rounds, a plastic back containing a t-shirt and four boxes of bullets for both the handgun and a rifle.

In a secondary compartment in the suitcase, officials said, officers found an AK-47-style rifle loaded with one round along with more magazines loaded with ammunition.

In a review of security footage, officers saw a man -- now believed to have been Kennerk -- walk away from the zebra print suitcase to buy a train ticket at an Amtrak ticket window.

Officers, court documents note, learned the train that Kennerk got on -- which was headed to Virginia -- after buying a ticket would stop at the Trenton Transit Center next.

However, Kennerk was next confronted by police officers who got onto the train when it arrived in Trenton, officials said, he showed them a ticket for a different Amtrak train and claimed he had boarded the wrong train.

These officers removed Kennerk from the train and advised him to wait at the station for the correct train, which was expected to leave the station within the next hour, officials said.

However the officers soon learned that Kennerk was sought after the suitcase was left in Newark and they approached him once again, apprehending him just before he was about to hop onto a different train, according to police.

In a search of a suitcase that was on Kennerk at the time of his arrest, officials said, officers recovered "multiple weapons" including an AR-15-stlye rifle, more ammunition and multiple hand guns.

Police officials said the officers also recovered, what they called, a "booby-trapped rifle."

"While conducting the search of the bag, police allegedly removed a separate rifle that was loaded with .300 AAC Blackout ammunition. While removing that rifle from the suitcase, multiple handkerchiefs were observed wrapped around the trigger guard," New Jersey officials said in a statement on Kennerk's charges. "The officer placed the muzzle into the suitcase pointed at the ground and attempted to remove one of the handkerchiefs to render it safe, at which time the firearm discharged without the officer engaging the trigger, indicating that the gun was allegedly booby-trapped."

Also, officials said, police found four weapon "silencers" and hollow point ammunition for both of the rifles that were recovered.

“The indictment of this individual underscores the severe threat posed by those who amass illegal weapons with blatant disregard for public safety,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police in a statement. “The swift and coordinated efforts of law enforcement prevented a potentially catastrophic event. By seizing these illegal firearms—including assault rifles, large-capacity magazines, silencers, and a booby-trapped rifle that discharged—officers averted a tragedy. Our unwavering commitment remains: to protect our communities and ensure that individuals who jeopardize public safety are held accountable.”

Officials said an investigation in this case is still ongoing.

