Florida Man Arrested for Slashing 60-Year-Old Woman's Face in ‘Unprovoked' NYC Assault

The 21-year-old suspect from Florida was arrested three days after allegedly slashing a 60-year-old woman in what police call an unprovoked attack

A 21-year-old man from Florida was arrested and charged by the New York City Police Department for allegedly attacking a woman in the Bronx this week, officials said Sunday.

The attack happened Thursday afternoon in the Van Nest section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD. A 60-year-old woman was walking along E. Tremont Avenue when police say the suspect slashed her in the face with a "sharp cutting instrument."

Authorities say the suspect tapped the woman on the shoulder as she was walking around 4:30 p.m. That's when she turned to face the man and he allegedly cut her face.

The man fled the scene in a gray Honda Civic but was caught by police on Sunday and arrested. The man, from Palm Bay, Florida, faces assault charges.

Police describe the assault as unprovoked, noting the suspect "did not make any statements" before the attack.

The woman was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. Police did not release details of her condition.

