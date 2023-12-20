Flooding rescues continue in New Jersey two days after heavy rains

Emergency crews continued rescuing residents stranded from flooding in Paterson, New Jersey on Wednesday after heavy rains earlier in the week led the Passaic River to overflow its banks.

A state of emergency remains in effect in Paterson with many roads still underwater and many key routes impassable. Gov. Phil Murphy described the situation as the worst flooding since Hurricane Ida.

Schools in Paterson were closed Wednesday for a second straight day due to the flooding.

"Due to continued flooding and road closures caused by heavy rain, it has become a safety issue for students and staff traveling into the city," the school district said in a statement.

The school district is planning to reopen Thursday.

Some parts of the area will not fall below major flood stage until later in the week.

courtesy: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service reported the Passaic River at Little Falls was at 10.21 feet Wednesday morning, more than 3 feet above major flood stage.