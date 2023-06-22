Flipping Mercedes takes out pole, chunks of 2 homes in Long Island high-speed crash

A doorbell camera captured a wild late-night crash, showing an out-of-control Mercedes launch into the air and crash into two Long Island homes.

The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was flying down Harvey Avenue in Oceanside Wednesday night when he lost control, police said.

In total, the high-speed crash damaged a utility pole, the two homes, and a parked vehicle by the time the Benz came to a stop around 10:15 p.m.

"[It] sounded like a big crash, I though it was lightning and thunder," Randy Spielberg, who was in bed already, said. "I ran downstairs, I didn't know where my son was and I saw a big gaping hole in my house."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Thankfully, his son, Jake, was not in the front of the house at the time.

News 4

"It sounded like a plane may have hit nearby, like an earthquake. Everything was flashing," Regina Visone said.

The car landed in Visone's backyard. Once the light went out, she frantically called out her family, all got out okay.

"I got to watch my daughter graduate from her 8th grade ceremony today, and I'm just very appreciative that she's on the stage and we are all healthy. That's all that matters," Visone said Thursday.

Neighbors say speeding is nothing new, and many who live in the community feared something like this would happen.

"The roads are slick, you never know what can happen around this bend. It’s super dangerous," Spielberg said.

No one inside either of the damaged home was injured. Police said the 45-year-old driver and his 37-year-old passenger were injured but expected to be OK.