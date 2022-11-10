Newark

Flight to Newark From Athens Recalled Over Security Fear

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

An Emirates flight to Newark from Athens, Greece, was turned around Thursday after security officials received a tip about an attack, a senior law enforcement official familiar with the situation told NBC New York.

The tip about a man trying to travel to the U.S. to carry some sort of attack was not considered substantiated, but the pilots were told to return to Athens as a precaution, according to the source.

Public ERT television said the decision was taken following a request by United States authorities. Greek police officials did not immediately confirm the source of the request when asked by The Associated Press.

Officials at Athens airport said flight 209 to Newark Airport had returned to Athens and landed safely. Other details were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second Emirates flight, which had been bound for Dubai, was stopped in Athens before takeoff.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NewarkNew YorkNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us