Flight to Newark From Athens Recalled Over Security Fear

An Emirates flight to Newark from Athens, Greece, was turned around Thursday after security officials received a tip about an attack, a senior law enforcement official familiar with the situation told NBC New York.

The tip about a man trying to travel to the U.S. to carry some sort of attack was not considered substantiated, but the pilots were told to return to Athens as a precaution, according to the source.

Public ERT television said the decision was taken following a request by United States authorities. Greek police officials did not immediately confirm the source of the request when asked by The Associated Press.

Officials at Athens airport said flight 209 to Newark Airport had returned to Athens and landed safely. Other details were not immediately available.

The second Emirates flight, which had been bound for Dubai, was stopped in Athens before takeoff.