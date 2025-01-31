Flight from CT made go-around while landing at DCA due to helicopter traffic day before fatal crash

Just a day before the deadly crash over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., a flight from Bradley International Airport to Reagan National Airport had to abort its landing and execute a go-around due to helicopter traffic on Tuesday, according to air traffic control audio from LiveATC.net.

The Connecticut Airport Authority confirmed Republic Airways Flight 4514 departed Bradley around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

As the plane was descending into Reagan National (DCA), the pilots reported having to make the maneuver to air traffic controllers, according to NBC News.

Flight tracking sites and air traffic control logs show the Embraer E-175 was cleared to land at the airport’s Runway 19 and advised about a helicopter in its vicinity, according to the Associated Press. It executed a go-around after its automated collision avoidance system ordered what is known as a ‘resolution advisory’ to avoid nearby traffic, which put the aircraft out of proper alignment for landing. It landed safely minutes later.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement Friday about the incident:

"The crew of Republic Airways Flight 4514 initiated a go-around at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in response to an onboard alert that a military helicopter was nearby. Air traffic controllers issued traffic advisories to both aircraft and the military helicopter crew reported they had the Republic aircraft in sight. There was no loss of required separation between the aircraft."

The incident happened a little more than 24 hours before a military helicopter and an American Eagle flight collided and crashed into the Potomac, killing everyone on board both aircraft.

The military helicopter, callsign PAT1, was advised of the descending airplane. Flight tracking sites show the plane flew roughly 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the helicopter, a normally acceptable separation.

Airline pilots are trained to respond immediately to resolution advisories, which are designed to avoid a potential mishap, but occasionally sound alarms for traffic that does not pose an immediate threat to safety.

The FAA said a go-around incident may seem like an emergency maneuver to passengers, but the pilot and the air traffic controller are in full command of the situation.