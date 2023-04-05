Fleet Week NYC Is Back for 2023: What to Know

Hi-ho sailor! Come stay!

Fleet Week New York, the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services, returns to the five boroughs next month to bring in Memorial Day in person for only the second time in the last four years, organizers announced Wednesday.

Nearly 2,400 uniform personnel are expected to participate in the week-long, swoon-worthy extravaganza this year.

It kicks off Wednesday, May 24, with the iconic Parade of Ships, and runs through Tuesday, May 30. This year, expect three U.S. Navy ships, two U.S. Coast Guard vessels and four U.S. Naval Academy boats.

Three ships from U.S. NATO allies will join the full-week party, and ships from Canada, Italy and the UK will get in on the parade to kick off the festivities on May 24.

Now in its 35th year, Fleet Week New York, offers people in the tri-state area an unparalleled opportunity to meet U.S. Navy sailors, Marines and U.S. Coast Guard members, as well as learn about the latest maritime capabilities available.

Held in New York City nearly every year since 1984, Fleet Week was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic and held virtually. It returned in person in 2022, though is expected to be back in full force in 2023.

"New York has always been an incredible host," Rear Adm. Charles "Chip" Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said. "We can't wait for our brave women and men to get an opportunity to experience all the city offers and for New Yorkers to get a glimpse of what we do every day," said Rock. This will create memories that last a lifetime."

See key details below. Learn more about Fleet Week here.

Ship and Pier Locations for NYC Fleet Week 2023

Ship tours will be conducted throughout the week in Manhattan and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5

p.m. Tours on the Intrepid at Pier 86 will be conducted daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.