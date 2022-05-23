Flaming Manhattan Book Toss Probed as Arson Hate Crime: NYPD

Authorities are looking for a person they say lit a book and a piece of cloth ablaze and threw it through the gate of a Manhattan synagogue last week, police say.

The suspect is wanted for a possible arson as a hate crime in the 1:30 a.m. Thursday attack at the Brotherhood Synagogue on Gramercy Park South, cops say.

No injuries were reported and the damage to the synagogue wasn't clear.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.