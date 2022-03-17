Hauppauge

Five Vehicles Stolen In Span of 1 Hour in Long Island Town: Police

suffolk police generic suffolk county police
News 4 New York

Police on Long Island are investigating after five vehicles were stolen from one town in the span of just an hour early Thursday morning.

Suffolk County police said that the vehicles were stolen from outside homes on Bezel Lane, Sandra Drive, Steven Place and on Maureen Drive in Hauppauge between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

All five of the cars were unlocked, with the key fobs left inside, police said.

Investigators are also looking into whether the thefts are connected to at least three other incidents during which items were stolen from vehicles nearby earlier overnight.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the thefts are asked to call Suffolk County Police.

This article tagged under:

HauppaugeLong IslandSuffolk County
