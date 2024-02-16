Five men in Times Square police brawl plead not guilty, remanded to Rikers

Five men were arraigned on Friday in last month's attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square, with all remanded to Rikers Island after pleading not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Among those arraigned was Yohenry Brito, a migrant from Venezuela, allegedly seen on video in the confrontation with police officers.

"The two officers and Mr. Brito tumbled to the ground, and throughout the struggle others from the group interfered with the officers, including by pulling, grabbing and kicking them," Neil Greenwell, an assistant district attorney, said in court.

Brito has pleaded not guilty to assault on a police officer and remains in custody, with the court set to review the sources of his previously posted $15,000 bail. His attorney says his client was targeted by cops for no reason.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"[You can] see the officers telling people to move on the sidewalk who are just standing there doing nothing," Brito's attorney said.

Yorman Reveron also entered a not guilty plea. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bail for Reveron, highlighting the seriousness of the charges. His attorney blamed the cops for starting the incident.

"One of the officers grabs that individual, Mr. Brito, and slams him against the wall. And this is how the incident starts," Reveron's lawyer said.

Kelvin Servita Arocha and Wilson Juarez were both hauled into court out of ICE custody — their bails set at a symbolic $1 to keep them on Rikers Island instead of facing deportation. ICE alleges both are Tren de Aragua gang members.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel faced the judge as well, pleading not guilty. Authorities say he was the lookout during a robbery at Macy's in Queens this week; he's been held at Rikers in connection with that incident



The Police Benevolent Association applauded the judge for setting bail in all of these cases. The Manhattan district attorney’s office faced criticism after four of the migrants initially arrested and charged in the Times Square incident were released with no bail, including Gomez-Izquiel.

"We said it from the beginning, they should've been put behind bars. They should have never been released," PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

All of the men arraigned in this case are due back in court in April.