Five Hurt in Early-Morning Apartment Fire in Harlem: FDNY

The fire started in the living room of an apartment on the third floor before spreading to other apartments in the building, the FDNY said

By Katherine Creag

What to Know

  • A fire broke out inside an apartment on the third floor of a Harlem building around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said
  • Five people were hurt in the blaze, one of whom was listed in serious condition, the FDNY said
  • It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started; an investigation is ongoing

Five people were injured, one seriously, after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem, the FDNY said. 

The fire started in the living room of an apartment on the third floor of 480 Convent Avenue, near West 151st Street, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the department said. 

The flames quickly spread to other apartments in the building, according to officials. 

Five people from the apartment where the fire broke out were hurt, one of whom was listed in serious condition, the FDNY said. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

