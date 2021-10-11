Five Hurt After Fire Broke Out on Boats Docked in Brooklyn Marina

Two boats at Venice Marina in Sheepshead Bay caught fire Sunday afternoon, leaving five people injured.

The FDNY says firefighters rescued the injured people from the docked boats after flames broke out around 4:30 p.m., but only one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Videos posted to Citizen App show large plumes of smoke coming from the marina.

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire, the FDNY said, and no other information was immediately available.