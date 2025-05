More than 32,000 people are expected to participate in Sunday's Five Boro Bike Tour through New York City.

The 40-mile ride dates back to the late 1970s and attracts riders from around the globe. The annual ride is always on the first Sunday in May.

The bike tour starts around 7:30 a.m. at Church Street and Franklin Street in Manhattan, and ends at St. George Terminal in Staten Island.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Anyone trying to get around the city is encouraged to take public transportation.

The following streets will be closed until 6 p.m.:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Manhattan Portion

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Street

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street

Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Battery Place between State Street and West Street

Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Albany Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Albany Street

West Broadway between Vesey Street and Barclay Street

Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Cortlandt Street between Broadway and Church Street

Vesey Street between West Street and Broadway

Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Warren Street between West Street and Broadway

Reade Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway

White Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Walker Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Lispenard Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Broad Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Broadway between Morris Street and Battery Place

South Street between Broad Street and Whitehall Street

Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

Water Street between Whitehall Street and Broad Street

Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street

Brooklyn Portion

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street

Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton between Furman Street and Front Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano

Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Old Fulton between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West/Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

Queens Portion

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route

21st Street between 43rd Avenue and Queens Plaza South

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Bronx Portion

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge

3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)

Staten Island Portion