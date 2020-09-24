Fisherman Reels In Dead Body Found in Central Park's Harlem Meer

A fisherman in Central Park thought he had hooked a fish — but when he reeled it in, what he caught was much more disturbing.

The man cast his line out around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Harlem Meer, at the northeastern part of the park. As he brought it back in and it neared the surface, he discovered that it was no fish at the end of his line, but rather a body.

A woman nearby quickly called police. The victim was determined to be a man in his 30's from Harlem, who had suffered some sort of head wound with blood near his body, but a cause of death had not yet been determined.

The crime scene was visible from the shorelines along the lake, and it came as a shock to those who visit the popular spot often.

"It was very quiet. I was sitting here, there are lots of sirens going on and it's very unexpected," said Kylie Debor, who lives in the area. "It's definitely upsetting, it's a tragedy for the family, for the person involved and for he neighborhood."

It marks the third time a body has been found in Central Park this month. A man in his 50's was found dead on the west side of the park last week, while another man was found floating in the pond near 59th Street on Sept. 7.