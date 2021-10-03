First Responders Injured Pulling Elderly, Teen Residents From Long Island House Fire

Fire officials were investigating after several people were rescued from a large house fire outside New York City.

Officials in Nassau County said the house in Elmont was fully engulfed in flames when police and firefighters from the county and neighboring towns arrived at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.

Several firefighters and a police medic entered the house and rescued an 82-year-old man from the first floor and a 14-year-old girl from the second floor. A 75-year-old woman was pulled from a first-floor window, and two other residents escaped out of a second-floor window.

The 14-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition and the 82-year-old was in critical but stable condition, according to a county spokesperson. Two other residents were reported in stable condition.

Two Nassau County police officers suffered smoke inhalation and two firemen suffered minor burns, according to the spokesperson. All were treated and released from local hospitals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.