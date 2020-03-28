First NYPD Officer Dies From Coronavirus

What to Know The NYPD recorded its first uniformed death from coronavirus, a detective who died in the Bronx

Thousands of NYPD officers are out sick, and hundreds have COVID-19

New York City is the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic, with about a quarter of the country's deaths

An NYPD detective died at a Bronx hospital from coronavirus complications Saturday morning, the detectives' union said, the first uniformed member of the department to succumb to a disease that has killed hundreds locally.

Detectives' Endowment Association president Paul DiGiacomo confirmed the death; the NYPD is expected to say more later Saturday.

An NYPD official said the detective, 48, was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in northeast Harlem.

More than 10 percent of the NYPD's uniformed officers called out sick Thursday and more still on Friday, and while only a fraction of those actually have the coronavirus, the department expects the number of sick calls to keep rising.

Thursday's sick call of more than 3,674 officers was up more than a full percentage point from Wednesday and around three-and-a-half percentage points from Monday.

Hundreds of officers have COVID-19, in addition to dozens of civilian employees. The number of sick calls is now triple the department's daily average.

As of Thursday, more than 46,000 people in the three states had tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 571 have died. NYC has more than 23,100 cases alone and accounts for 30% of all cases in America. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

"They are doing their job. It's a difficult time right now but right now we are making do, we are making decisions, we are reapportioning people throughout New York City as circumstances change, and they are changing," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an interview with WNYW Thursday morning.

Among NYPD personnel to fall ill as a result of COVID-19 is Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism John Miller, who was being treated at Lenox Hill Hospital, multiple law enforcement officials said.

The NYPD has also steadfastly maintained that the sick calls have had "minimal impact" on its ability to continue policing the city. Shea said Thursday the department would have a task force in place by Monday to backfill cops where needed, and would look at extending shifts if necessary.

The NYPD announced Thursday that the department had its first two civilian deaths as a result of COVID-19.

New York City is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, with roughly 30 percent of the national total.