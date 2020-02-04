First NYC Patient Tested for Coronavirus Comes Back Negative; Two Others Still Pending

What to Know Test results for the first patient admitted and tested for possible coronavirus in NYC have come back negative

The patient had been admitted to Bellevue Hospital, while two others went to hospitals in Flushing, Queens

NYC Mayor de Blasio informed residents that the risk to the general public remained low but advised people to take precautions as they would with the flu

Test results for the first patient under investigation for coronavirus at a New York City hospital have come back negative, the city's Health Department announced.

“The first person who met the criteria to have samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was found not to have the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “The response and care the patient received reflects how well the systems we have in place are working."

The patient, who was under 40 years old, had been tested at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after being admitted on Saturday.

“We’re relieved to hear that the person in question does not have the novel coronavirus,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I can’t say this enough: if you have the symptoms and recent travel history, please see your health provider immediately.”

There are still two patients, both of whom are over 60 years old, who were admitted to hospitals in Queens late Sunday evening; one at Flushing Hospital and the other at New York-Presbyterian, health officials said. The results for those two are still pending.

The three people had been tested for the deadly virus after they exhibited symptoms upon their return from mainland China, health officials said. All three patients "presented with fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause, like influenza and other cold viruses," the health department said.

NYC Mayor de Blasio informed residents that the risk to the general public remained low but advised people to take precautions as they would with the flu "like regular handwashing."

"New York City has the strongest public health system in the nation — I want every New Yorker to know we’re taking every possible precaution as we respond," de Blasio tweeted Sunday.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 20,438 people globally. Chinese officials say the death toll, as of Tuesday, has nearly hit 500 victims.

Meanwhile, new travel restrictions were announced for flights entering the United States. The Department of Homeland Security said 11 airports, including Newark and JFK, will provide enhanced screenings for passengers who traveled in China within the last two weeks.

According to DHS, the majority of foreign nationals who traveled in China within two weeks of their arrival will be denied entry. Exceptions will likely be made to immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew, the agency said Sunday.

“We realize this could provide added stress and prolong travel times for some individuals, however public health and security experts agree these measures are necessary to contain the virus and protect the American people," said Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf.

U.S. travelers that fly into New York and prove symptomatic will be immediately transported to Bellevue or Jamaica hospitals, officials said Sunday.

"To minimize disruptions, CBP and air carriers are working to identify qualifying passengers before their scheduled flights. Once back in the U.S., it’s imperative that individuals honor self-quarantine directives to help protect the American public," Wolf added in a DHS release.

The three possible cases in New York City were not the first for the state. At a press conference on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 11 other possible cases were reported throughout the state, but all tests came back negative.

“If you have traveled to the area affected by the outbreak in the last 14 days and feel unwell, call your doctor or visit a clinic, and you will be cared for. Also, practice everyday precautions like you would during flu season—wash your hands frequently, and cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze. We remain grateful to all New Yorkers for their cooperation," Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot cautioned.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing.