First New NYC Public Hospital in 40 Years Opening in Brooklyn — Under RBG's Name

The late Supreme Court Justice's granddaughter will be on hand for the ribbon cutting

By NBC New York Staff

New York City opens its first new public hospital in more than 40 years Tuesday in Brooklyn, a nearly $1 billion project that, like its namesake, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is built to withstand powerful storms.

Funded by $923 million in FEMA money, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital on Ocean Parkway in Coney Island features an elevated, flood-resistant emergency room and a structure capable of weathering not just once-in-a-century systems like Sandy, but the once-in-every-500-years kind of storm, officials say.

The 11-story hospital is designed with storm resiliency in mind. It has private patient rooms and modern equipment to serve South Brooklyn and neighboring communities. And the lobby is flanked by a 7-foot-fall statue of Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native, to welcome visitors, staff and patients into what health officials hope will be a new era of care.

Ginsburg's granddaughter, Clara Spera, is expected to be on hand for the ribbon cutting later Tuesday.

