First New NYC Public Hospital in 40 Years Opening in Brooklyn — Under RBG's Name

New York City opens its first new public hospital in more than 40 years Tuesday in Brooklyn, a nearly $1 billion project that, like its namesake, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is built to withstand powerful storms.

Funded by $923 million in FEMA money, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital on Ocean Parkway in Coney Island features an elevated, flood-resistant emergency room and a structure capable of weathering not just once-in-a-century systems like Sandy, but the once-in-every-500-years kind of storm, officials say.

The 11-story hospital is designed with storm resiliency in mind. It has private patient rooms and modern equipment to serve South Brooklyn and neighboring communities. And the lobby is flanked by a 7-foot-fall statue of Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native, to welcome visitors, staff and patients into what health officials hope will be a new era of care.

Ginsburg's granddaughter, Clara Spera, is expected to be on hand for the ribbon cutting later Tuesday.