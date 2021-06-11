First Look: Margaritaville NYC Offers Island Oasis in the Heart of Times Square

A new resort opening in the heart of the concrete jungle aims to bring a tropical oasis to the bustling Times Square, luring in tourists and locals to a new island-themed destination.

The brand new 32-story Margaritaville NYC has 234 guestrooms, five food and beverage options and boasts the first outdoor heated pool in the Crossroads of the World. Entirely decked out in paradise-themed décor, there's even a 32-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty holding a margarita to the skies.

Capturing singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett's "island escapism" lifestyle, the hotel hopes to bring a slice of paradise amongst the skyscrapers. And when it comes to city tourism, the resort leadership is not worried about attracting guests.

"Everyone needs that laidback escapism at some point. Whether you're living here or a tourist out sightseeing all day, you can come back and get in that 'flip-flop state of mind' and be in a little island oasis at Margaritaville," said Kylie Featherby in a recent interview with NBC New York.

The NYC resort's general manager says that this hotel is the perfect spot for city workers to grab a bite or drink after a long day.

"If you're at Bank of America as a VP working 100 hours a week, come here, grab a burger, some nachos and a drink upstairs. You'll forget that you just had a long week in finance," said Kori Yoran.

The resort cost more than $300 million to build over the span of its three-year development. There's even a new unique, feature to be added soon - a synagogue.

Soho Properties' Chair and CEO, Sharif El-Gamal, worked as the owner and developer of the Times Square resort. During the planning, El-Gamal had to negotiate with the Garment Center Congregation synagogue, which was originally located in the spot of hotel construction.

"For those who may not know, the synagogue was on this site. In a wonderful act of international cooperation Sharif relocated the synagogue. But in fact, in about six months, the synagogue is coming back and will be on the ground floor here," said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings.

According to the website, guests are allowed to make accommodations starting next week.