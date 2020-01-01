Fireworks May Have Sparked NJ Rooming House Fire: Officials

What to Know A fire broke out at a three-story rooming house in Elizabeth, New Jersey around 4 a.m. Wednesday

No serious injuries were reported in the fire, but at least 25 people who lived in the house were displaced

A preliminary investigation found the fire was apparently sparked by fireworks, but it's not clear who set them off

A fire at a northern New Jersey rooming house that displaced more than two dozen residents on Wednesday apparently was sparked by fireworks being shot off outside the building.

The fire at the three-story house on Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth broke out around 4 a.m. and quickly spread through the building, sending heavy flames and thick smoke spewing from the house.

No serious injuries were reported in the fire, authorities said, but at least 25 people who lived in the house were displaced by the blaze.

A preliminary investigation found the fire was apparently sparked by fireworks, but it's not yet known who was setting them off or what type of fireworks were involved.